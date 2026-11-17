GUWAHATI: Lok Bhavan, Assam, celebrated Jharkhand Foundation Day alongside Janjatiya Gaurav Divas under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative on Monday.

The programme, held under the guidance of Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, marked the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda. Floral tributes were offered to the revolutionary in recognition of his contribution to India's freedom struggle. Addressing the gathering, Joint Secretary to the Governor Arindam Barua said the occasion highlighted Jharkhand's cultural identity and the contributions of tribal communities to the country's history and nation-building, a press release said.