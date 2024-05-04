Lok Sabha election 2024: Walkathon held for voters' awareness in Kamrup Election District

GUWAHATI: The Kamrup Election District organised a walkathon today at Sajjanpara in Rani as part of its Systematic Voter Education and Election Participation (SVEEP) activities, aiming to ensure maximum voter participation in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on May 7.

The rally commenced at Sajjanpara Bridge, was flagged off by Orpah Baglary, the Chief Executive Officer of Kamrup Zila Parishad. It concluded at Upardani High School in Rani.

Around 200 'Vote Sakhis' from the Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission actively participated in the walkathon. These 'Vote Sakhis' are members of various self-help groups and community cadres entrusted by the Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission (ASRLM) to disseminate voter awareness messages across Kamrup district.

The awareness rally adopted a pink theme, with participants donning pink attire to emphasise voter awareness and highlight women's causes. The primary objective was to encourage greater participation by women voters and amplify their voices.

Addressing the participants, Orpah Baglary emphasised the significance of exercising the voting right in the third phase of the Lok Sabha election on May 7, underscoring its importance in fortifying democracy. She urged attendees to educate their families and others about the necessity of exercising this democratic privilege.

Boko Circle Officer (attached) Soma Roy also graced the event. In her address, Roy highlighted that despite women constituting approximately 50 percent of the total voters in the country, their issues often receive inadequate attention. She urged women to actively participate in the elections, viewing it as a crucial step towards fostering a robust democratic system and addressing their concerns, a press release said.

