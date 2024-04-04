Solid waste management menace: Gauhati High Court appoints Advocate D.K. Das as Amicus Curiae

GUWAHATI: Having considered all facts and circumstances regarding the menace of solid waste management in the state, a division bench of the Gauhati High Court comprising Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Suman Shyam deems it appropriate to request Advocate D.K. Das to assist the Court as Amicus Curiae. Advocate Das is ready to assist the Court as Amicus Curiae in these matters.

Three writ petitions in the design of Public Interest Litigation (PIL 50/2016, 74/2019, and 38/2022) were filed in an individual capacity with a prayer to direct the respondents to address the problem of garbage and shifting of dumping stations in the various cities as well as regarding solid waste management in the state.

All these petitions are heard together, taking into consideration the fact that solid waste management in the state is a problem that has been faced by the residents of the state of Assam for a long time, the court said.

“A response has been filed on behalf of the state, wherein it is indicated that certain measures have been taken by the state to address the problem of solid waste management in the state of Assam. Having considered the facts and circumstances of the cases, we deem it appropriate to request that Mr. D.K. Das, the learned advocate, assist the court as Amicus Curiae. Mr. Das is ready to assist the Court as Amicus Curiae in these matters,” the Court said.

The bench listed the matters on April 29, 2024, by reflecting the name of Advocate D.K. Das as Amicus Curiae.

“All the records, such as copies of the writ petitions as well as responses filed on behalf of the various respondents, shall be furnished to him within a period of one week. Mr. Das may file his response within the next two weeks,” the bench said.

Also Read: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati partners with Samagra Shiksha Assam

Also Watch: