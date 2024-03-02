Lok Sabha election: State BJP forms poll committee

Guwahati: In keeping with the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha election in Assam, the state BJP has formed a state election management committee with 38 departments.

State BJP president Bhabesh Kalita has been appointed chairman of the committee, with MP Pabitra Margherita named as convenor and three co-convenors-Pulak Gohain, Dilip Das, and Kanad Purkayastha. Senior BJP leader and MLA Siddhartha Bhattacharya has been appointed as the chief of the manifesto department, with three others to assist him. They are Mission Ranjan Das, Prasanta Phukan, and Rupak Sharma.

The state election management committee comprises departments like Legal Matters and Election Commission; Media Department; Digital Department; Social Media and Hi-Tech Campaigning; Women Campaign, etc.

