Workshop sponsored by Indian Council of Social Science Research on ‘Privacy Concerns and Expectations of Citizens’ organised in Guwahati

Guwahati: The Don Bosco Institute of Management recently organised a one-day workshop on 'Privacy Concerns and Expectations of Citizens, sponsored by the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR).

The workshop was centered on the Digital Personal Data Protection Act 2023, specifically exploring three privacy concerns and expectations of citizens in the state of Assam.

The workshop was organised as a part of a research study titled "Assessing Privacy Concerns and Expectations of Citizens with Respect to the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023," sponsored under the ICSSR short-term empirical research project 2023-24. The workshop was organized to disseminate the findings from the study and to create awareness amongst the various stakeholders. The workshop was attended by students, research scholars, faculty members, and members of civil society organisations.

In the first technical session, Shahnawaz Khan highlighted the evolution of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, and stressed the relevance of the Act. He also focused on the evolution of technology in the future and how data protection will become an even more important issue. Dr. Mukulesh Barua, in the second technical session, emphasised the importance of mixed-method research in the social sciences, specifically policy research.

In the third technical session, Nandini Borah, Project Director, presented an in-depth analysis of the findings from the research study covering the awareness levels of citizens regarding the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, their privacy concerns, and subsequent data disclosure behaviour.

The workshop ended with a collaborative exercise of the different stakeholder groups present in the workshop, suggesting ways of increasing awareness regarding the Act and also highlighting future challenges in the realm of data protection.

