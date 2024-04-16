Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Candidate Mira Borthakur To File Nomination For Guwahati LS Seat

GUWAHATI: Congress candidate Mira Borthakur is set to file her nomination for the Guwahati Lok Sabha seat on April 16.

In this regard, an event was held at Rajiv Bhawan, the headquarters of the Assam Congress located in Guwahati's GS Road.

Many workers of the Grand Old Party were present at this event to support Borthakur's candidature for the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency.

She was accompanied by prominent leaders from the All India Congress Committee (AICC), including AICC Mahila Morcha President Alka Lamba alongside several other state Congress leaders and party workers.