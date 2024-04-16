Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Candidate Mira Borthakur To File Nomination For Guwahati LS Seat
GUWAHATI: Congress candidate Mira Borthakur is set to file her nomination for the Guwahati Lok Sabha seat on April 16.
In this regard, an event was held at Rajiv Bhawan, the headquarters of the Assam Congress located in Guwahati's GS Road.
Many workers of the Grand Old Party were present at this event to support Borthakur's candidature for the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency.
She was accompanied by prominent leaders from the All India Congress Committee (AICC), including AICC Mahila Morcha President Alka Lamba alongside several other state Congress leaders and party workers.
In addition to it, the event was attended by leaders of the opposition unity forum.
Notably, Mira Borthakur will lock horns against BJP candidate Bijuli Kalita Medhi for the Guwahati seat which will go to polls during the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls on May 7.
The results for this crucial constituency will be declared on June 4 along with the rest of the country.
It is worth mentioning that the Gauhati seat comprises 10 Assembly segments including Dudhnai, Boko (SC), Chaygaon, Palasbari, Jalukbari, Dispur, Gauhati east, Gauhati west, Hajo, Barkhetry.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Queen Oja from the BJP won the seat with a margin of 345,606 votes. Queen Oja was polled 1,008,936 votes with a vote share of 57.00 % and defeated Bobbeeta Sharma from INC who got 663,330 votes (37.60 %).
As per data from the Election Commission, there were 21,81,319 voters in the Gauhati constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Out of this, 11,03,376 voters were male and 10,77,865 were female voters. 78 voters belonged to the third gender.
2,517 were postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Gauhati in 2019 was 2,702 (2,630 were men and 72 were women).
