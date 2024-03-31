Lok Sabha Election 2024: Nine candidates in fray in 12 Lakhimpur House of People’s Constituency

LAKHIMPUR: With March 30 being the last date for the withdrawal of the nomination papers for the first phase of Lok Sabha Election - 2024, no candidates withdrew their candidature from the contest in 12 Lakhimpur House of People’s Constituency (HPC). At this backdrop, 9 contestants are in fray in the constituency where poll will be held on April 19. This candidates are Uday Shankar Hazarika of Indian National Congress (INC), Pradan Baruah of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ghana Kanta Chutia of All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), Dhiren Kachari from Communist Party of India (CPI), Pallab Pegu from Socialist Unity Centre of India-Communist (SUCI-C), Biren Bailung from Voters Party International (VPI) and independent candidates Gobin Biswakarma, Deba Nath Pait and Bikram Ramchiary.

