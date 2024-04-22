Lok Sabha Elections 2024: High demand for train and flight tickets during poll

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are now underway, and the voting will take place in seven phases across the country. The first phase is already over, and a total of 15 constituencies in northeast India are among the 102 constituencies across India that saw polling in the first phase. But Guwahati is facing a new problem this election season, and that is the scarcity of ample tickets for the voters to go home.

Guwahati is home to a large number of people from other states who stay here for different purposes. These people visit their native places to exercise their voting rights. But since the number of people travelling is way higher than the available options, they are now facing some serious problems. On the one hand, there are almost no train tickets available for the necessary duration; on the other hand, the demand for flight tickets has led to a massive surge in ticket prices.

A person who needs to visit Delhi mentioned, "No train tickets are available, and flight fares are nearly double the usual rates. This is a major concern for those who have no other option left."

