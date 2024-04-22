Union Home Minister Amit Shah road show heats up electioneering in Silchar, Assam

A Correspondent

Silchar: Silchar, considered one of the strong fortresses of the BJP, welcomed Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a unique way as thousands flocked to the main street to see the road show of the saffron bigwigs.

Shah reached Silchar on a cloudy Sunday afternoon to participate in the road show along with the Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, party candidate Parimal Suklabaidya, and the outgoing MP, Dr.Rajdeep Roy, in a specially designed vehicle. The Home Minister landed at Silchar airport around 4.30 p.m. He then took a chopper and reached the District Sports Association (DSA) ground.

The rally began at the DSA ground and terminated at the Radha Madhab Road point. Thousands of people, eager to get a glimpse of Shah, waved hands as the vehicle moved on the road in front of them. Shah began the hour-long journey with the slogan ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ interspersed in between, which was echoed by the enthusiastic crowd. However, he did not deliver any speeches.

A team of central agency sleuths and state police officials has been in charge of the main road in Silchar since Saturday evening. Yesterday, Silchar witnessed a heavy shower and thunderstorm. Though Sunday began with a cloudy sky, there was no heavy rain for the better part of the day. However, the rally ended amid a drizzle, though the Home Minister braved the rain and stood firmly on the vehicle even without an umbrella.

The rally energized the saffron brigade prior to the election in the town to be held on April 26. Suklabaidya claimed at least sixty thousand people came down to the streets to have a glimpse of Shah.

The Union Minister appealed to the voters of the Silchar Lok Sabha constituency to cast their votes in favour of party candidate Parimal Suklabaidya.

The constituency was reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC) category after last year’s delimitation exercise by the Election Commission.

The Home Minister left the city just after the rally terminated at Radha Madhab Road.

