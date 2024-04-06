Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kamrup Metro District Administration removes political hoardings

Guwahati: The administration of the Kamrup Metropolitan District has recently removed political hoardings across the city as the Model Code of Conduct came into play for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Till very recently, the city had multiple hoardings of political leaders and government schemes. Although the respective parties were supposed to take them down themselves, the necessary obligations were ignored. As a result, the district administration has to step in and take the necessary steps by themselves. Officials from the district administration, however, mentioned that the cost involved in taking down these publicity materials will be charged to the respective political parties.

