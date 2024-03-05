Lok Sabha elections: AIUDF to field candidates for 3 constituencies in Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: AIUDF organized a general council meeting regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Addressing the media ahead of the meeting, AIUDF president and MP Badruddin Ajmal announced that the party will field candidates in three constituencies of the state namely Dhubri, Nagaon and Karimganj. He added that the final list of candidates will be decided in this meeting.

According to sources, Badaruddin Ajmal will himself appear from Dhubri, Dr KM Baharaul and Sahabul Islam are being considered for Karimganj while Aminul Islam is being considered for Nagaon.

