Will back bill against money lending: AIUDF president Badruddin Ajmal

GUWAHATI: AIUDF president and Dhubri MP Badruddin Ajmal extended support to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's proposal to enact a strict law to deal with money lenders in the state.

In a statement, Ajmal said, "The Chief Minister proposed to enact an Act against the business of money lending soon. If the Chief Minister introduces the bill for the Act, our party will support it."

He said that the practice of high-interest money lending has an adverse impact all over the state. "Many families have become paupers because of this practice. The burden of exorbitant interests makes the indebtors sell their land and other property," he said.

The MP further said, "The state has many active gambling dens in its nook and cranny. The government should also act tough on such evils. Gambling has both online and offline modes pervading every nook and corner in the state. Apart from youth, married women and elders have been addicted to gambling."

Also Read: Guwahati Jal Board issues alert regarding testing of pipes

Also Watch: