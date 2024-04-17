Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Mira Borthakur files nomination for Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Congress leader Mira Borthakur submitted her nomination papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections for the Guwahati constituency on Tuesday. An event was organized at the Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati ahead of the filing of the nominations.

The event saw the presence of a large number of members and workers of the party. Several notable members of the party, including All India Congress Committee Mahila Morcha President Alka Lamba and several others, were present. She was accompanied by the leaders of the Opposition Unity Forum while submitting the nominations.

The voting for the Guwahati Lok Sabha Constituency will be conducted in the third phase of polling on May 7. She will be facing the Bharatiya Janata Party's Bijuli Kalita Medhi in the elections.

