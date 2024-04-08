Lok Sabha Elections: Sonowal Kachari body of Assam backs opposition parties

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a development ahead of the highly anticipated Lok Sabha Elections, the political landscape in Assam witnessed a strategic collaboration between Sonowal Kachari Gana Mancha and the Opposition Forum of Assam. The decision, stemming from a pivotal meeting led by Gopal Sonowal and APCC President Bhupen Bora, marks a notable alliance poised to influence the electoral dynamics in the region.

Sonowal Kachari Gana Mancha, a prominent political entity in Assam, has announced its support for candidates representing the Opposition Forum in five crucial constituencies across Upper Assam.

The constituencies set to benefit from this collaboration include Dibrugarh, where Lurinjyoti Gogoi emerges as a formidable contender; Jorhat, with Gaurav Gogoi at the helm; Kaziranga, represented by Roselina Tirkey; Lakhimpur, led by Uday Shankar Hazarika; and Sonitpur, where Premlal Gunju stands as the chosen candidate.

This strategic move not only consolidates the Opposition Forum's position but also amplifies its prospects in key electoral battlegrounds. With Sonowal Kochari Gana Mancha's backing, the alliance is poised to garner substantial support and potentially reshape the political landscape in Assam.

