Phase-II of Lok Sabha poll: 38 file nominations on last day in Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The filing of nominations for five parliamentary constituencies in the second phase of polling for the upcoming Lok Sabha election in the state concluded at 3 p.m. today. Nominations will be scrutinized tomorrow by the returning officers concerned.

A total of 38 candidates filed their nominations on the last day of filing nominations for the second phase of the LS polls. According to the Election Department, Assam, of these 38, five in Darrang-Udalguri, one in Diphu, 20 in Karimganj, 2 in Silchar, and 10 in Nagaon filed their nominations today, in a bid to battle it out in the second phase of the ensuing poll, slated to be held on April 26.

The five parliamentary constituencies headed for polls in the second phase are Nagaon, Udalguri, Diphu (reserved for ST), Silchar (reserved for SC), and Karimganj.

Two BJP candidates filed their nomination papers on the last day of filing nominations today, in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The two candidates are Dilip Saikia for the Darrang-Udalguri constituency and Suresh Borah for the Nagaon parliamentary constituency.

Notably, Dilip Saikia is currently a member of parliament (MP) in the 17th Lok Sabha, and Suresh Borah is a new entrant to the BJP from the Congress. He crossed over to the BJP a few months ago. Earlier, he contested as a Congress candidate from the Barhampur assembly constituency of Nagaon district.

Before the submission of Suresh Borah's nomination papers, a mega rally was organized by the BJP in Nagaon in the presence of the CM, cabinet ministers Keshab Mahanta, Pijush Hazarika, and Jayanta Mallabaruah, deputy speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly Numal Momin, state BJP president and MLA Bhabesh Kalita, and several other MLAs and leaders of the BJP.

After the filing of nominations, the CM took to his social media handle to say, "The people of Nagaon have decided to reject the opposition's vote bank politics and join Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji. Joining other karyakartas as the BJP candidate for Nagaon, Shri Suresh Bora files his nomination." Currently, the Nagaon parliamentary constituency is in the grip of the Congress, and Pradyut Bordoloi is the sitting MP.

In the afternoon today, Dilip Saikia filed his nomination for the Darrang-Udalguri parliamentary constituency. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was present during his filing of nomination papers as well. He was accompanied by BTR chief Pramod Boro. A mega rally was held at Udalguri, where the CM assured voters of 'Modi's guarantee, Mama's warranty.'

The CM also assured those with ration cards that they would be automatically eligible for the Orunudoi scheme after the Lok Sabha election.

The CM also posted on social media, "Shri Dilip Saikia Ji has been a proactive voice for the people in Delhi. As he files his nomination from the new constituency of Darrang-Udalguri, I am confident the BJP will win here by a record margin."

Meanwhile, Congress candidate Pradyut Bordoloi also sought the people's support and ventured to Borduwa Than, praying and seeking blessings from the holy shrine.

