Lok Sabha Poll: AGP thanks people and workers of ruling coalition

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The AGP thanked the people of the state for their participation in the three-phase parliamentary election that was by and large peaceful in Assam.

Speaking to the media today, AGP president Atul Bora said, "It's a good sign for democracy that the voters defied the inclement weather to cast their votes today. Another good sign is that all three phases of the parliamentary poll in the state were peaceful. We hope that the BJP-AGP-UPPL combine will do better this time. The workers of these three parties had to toil hard for the past few months. I thank all of them."

AGP working president Keshab Mahanta also thanked the people of the state for their participation in the Lok Sabha election. He thanked the workers of the ruling coalition for their hard work.

