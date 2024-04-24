Lok Sabha Poll: DEO meets observers and party representatives in Kamrup district

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In view of the polling for the Guwahati Lok Sabha Constituency on May 7, a meeting of key officials, observers, and party representatives was conducted at the DC office of Kamrup Metropolitan on Tuesday. This meeting was conducted to discuss the necessary steps for the peaceful and orderly conduct of the polling process.

District Commissioner and District Returning Officer Sumit Sattawan, General Observer Kesab Singhaniya, Police Observer K Raghuram Reddy, and Expenditure Observer T James Singson attended this meeting. Candidates and their representatives were also present. The General Observer called on everyone to follow the Model Code of Conduct and report any discrepancies immediately.

The police observer was also called to maintain law and order and ensure a peaceful polling process. The Expenditure Observer mentioned that the accounts of the candidates will be scrutinised three times: on April 27, April 30, and May 3, respectively. The officials also issued phone numbers to report problems, if any, to the citizens.

