In phase I of Lok Sabha election, female voters surpass males by 1.12 lakh in Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In the first phase of the Lok Sabha election in the state, the participation of female voters was higher than that of their male counterparts. Also, Ranganadi Assembly constituency under Lakhimpur Parliamentary constituency witnessed the highest turnout of 83.98%.

On April 19, the polling day for the first phase in the state, polling took place in five Parliamentary constituencies, covering a total of 48 Assembly constituencies.

According to a source in the state Election Department, a total of 68,67,191 electors voted in the first phase of the polls. Significantly, the number of female electors voting on that day was higher than their male counterparts. The total number of female voters participating in the polls that day was 34,39,785, while the number of male voters stood at 33,27,381. This translates to 1,12,404 more female voters exercising their franchise in the first phase. Moreover, 25 transgender people also voted on that day.

Overall, the total turnout of voters in the state on April 19 was 78.25%.

In the first phase, the polling percentage was more than 80 in a total of 15 Assembly constituencies. Ranganadi Assembly constituency registered the highest turnout of voters, with 83.98% of the electorate exercising their franchise. In the remaining 14 Assembly constituencies, the turnout was more than 80%, with 83.81% in Kaliabor, 83.48% in Hojai, 82.64% in Lumding, 81.96% in Binnakandi, 81.81% in Mahmora, 81.71% in Nazira, 81.38% in Nowboicha, 81% in Majuli, 80.93% in Demow, 80.58% in Sibsagar, 80.47% in Sonari, 80.33% in Tingkhong, 80.20% in Biswanath, and 80.09% in Behali.

Sadiya Assembly constituency, under Lakhimpur Parliamentary constituency, registered the lowest turnout, with a figure of 70.31%. The second-lowest turnout of 72.95% was recorded in Sarupathar Assembly constituency, under Kaziranga Parliamentary constituency. The third-lowest turnout of 72.82% was recorded in Sissiborgaon, under the Lakhimpur Parliamentary Constituency.

