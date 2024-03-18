Lok Sabha Poll: Female voters outnumber their male counterparts

20,19,444 voters in Guwahati Parliamentary Constituency

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Female voters outnumbered their male counterparts in the Guwahati parliamentary constituency.

Speaking to the media today, Kamrup (M) District Commission-cum-District Election Officer Sumit Sattawan said that the Guwahati Parliamentary constituency has 20,19,444 electors: 9,93,268 males, 10,26,118, and 58 transgender.

The DC said, “We will take all measures for smooth conduct of the Lok Sabha poll in Guwahati. This Parliamentary Constituency has ten Assembly segments: two in Goalpara district, three in the Kamrup district, and five in the Kamrup (M) district.”

The voter distribution in the parliamentary constituency, according to the DC, is: 1,58,341 in Goalpara West (ST) LAC, 1,75,394 in Dudhnoi (ST) LAC, 2,33,218 in Chamaria LAC, 1,95,282 in Boko-Chhaygaon (ST) LAC, 2,14,214 in Palashbari LAC, 2,38,148 in Dispur LAC, 2,16,443 in Dimoria (SC) LAC, 1,92,553 in New Guwahati LAC, 1,93,970 in Guwahati Central LAC, and 2,01,881 in Jalukbari LAC.

According to the DC, the issue of poll notification is on April 12, the last date of nomination is April 19, scrutiny of the nomination papers is on April 20, and the last date of withdrawal of nominations is April 22.

Guwahati Parliamentary Constituency has 2,181 polling stations, without any sensitive polling stations identified. Apart from this, this parliamentary constituency has 15 model polling stations, and provisions for 102 female polling stations have been made.

The DC said that the administration would open a toll-free number, 1950, for the public to lodge complaints, besides constituting 25 flying squads in this parliamentary constituency.

The DC further said that the administration would launch an app for the candidates to file their nominations online.

He further said that the report on crucial and vulnerable polling stations would be released soon.

The DC said the Maniram Dewan Trade Centre has been chosen as the distribution receiving centre where all preparations will begin.

The DC informed the media that voters attaining 80 years of age can get postal ballot facilities, and this parliamentary constituency has 8,000 such voters.

According to the DC, the first voters (18–19 years) are 9,708 in 2024, against 21881 in 2019.

