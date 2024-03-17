Lok Sabha poll: Panel to review complaints against election officials

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In case of any election-related complaints against any District Election Officer, Returning Officer, or Assistant Returning Officer during the period of the Lok Sabha election, a five-member state-level committee will scrutinize or review the complaints against the officers concerned.

The Department of Personnel (A) of the Assam government issued an official notification regarding the constitution of the state-level committee under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary, Assam. The committee comprises the Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam in the Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprise, and Finance Departments, and OSD in the office of Chief Secretary as Member; the Senior-most Secretary to the Government of Assam in the Home & Political Department as Member; the Commissioner & Secretary to the Government of Assam in the Finance Department as Member; and the Senior-most Secretary to the Government of Assam in the Personnel Department as Member Secretary.

According to the official notification, the Committee will examine the complaints received against the District Election Officers, Returning Officers, and Assistant Returning Officers during the period of conduct of the General Election to Lok Sabha, 2024, in light of the Election Model Code of Conduct, other ECI guidelines, and send its findings and recommendations to the concerned Administrative Departments for taking appropriate action.

The Committee will function from the date of enforcement of the Election Model Code of Conduct until the completion of the election process.

