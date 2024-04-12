Lok Sabha Poll: Jairam Ramesh unveils Congress’ election strategy in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a press conference held today at the Guwahati Press Club, Jairam Ramesh, head of Communications of the All India Congress Committee, outlined the party's strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Accompanied by several prominent Congress leaders including Prithviraj Prabhakar, Mahima Singh, Nabajyoti Talukdar, and Bedabrata Bora, Ramesh addressed key issues and election plans.

Ramesh highlighted the extended duration of this year's elections, spanning 42 days compared to the 20-day duration of the 2004 elections. He emphasized that the electoral battle would primarily be between the India Alliance and the NDA, focusing on pressing issues such as economic crisis, price rise, and social concerns, with unemployment being a persistent challenge.

Ramesh emphasized the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and underscored the significance of the five principles of justice (Nyay) associated with the movement. These include Yuva Nyay, Nari Nyay, Kissan Nyay, Shramik Nyay, and Hessadary Nyay. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which recently concluded in Assam, marking its journey through the state in a mere eight days.

Promising a comprehensive manifesto, Ramesh announced the introduction of 5 Nyay and 25 guarantees as part of their election agenda. He pledged to personally distribute guarantee cards to 8 crore families across the nation, with 22 lakh families in Assam being recipients.

Ramesh asserted that the last decade was marked by unfair times, positioning it as a central election issue. Despite challenges, he expressed confidence in the Congress's organizational strength and vowed to contest the elections vigorously.

Moreover, Ramesh hinted at potential alliances with regional parties from the North East, should the India Alliance form the government. He emphasized maintaining a friendly approach towards alliance partners within the broader coalition.

Ramesh affirmed the Congress's determination to approach the elections with full force, signaling an intent to reclaim political ground and address the nation's pressing concerns.

