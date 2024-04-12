Static Surveillance Team detained Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) secretary Jintu Hazarika, Rs 5.81 lakh seized

Assam News

Pathsala: Election Commission officials have been very vigilant in the Lakhimpur district to prevent election-related malpractices. On Thursday, the Static Surveillance Team (SST) reportedly detained Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) secretary JintuHazarika in the district. Hazarika was found in possession of a significant sum of cash amounting to Rs. 5.81 lakh. The SST suspected that the cash was intended for election-related activities, possibly to lure voters in favour of the party. 

