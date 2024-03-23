Sadou Asam Karmachari Parishad seeks facilities and security for officials on poll duty

Guwahati: The Sadou Asam Karmachari Parishad (SAKP) moved the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Assam, seeking adequate security and all requisite facilities for the officials engaged in the Lok Sabha poll, 2024 duty.

In a letter to the CEO, SAKP president Dwipen Sarma and secretary general Dilip Kalita said, "…a large number of state government officials of various organizations are being engaged in the process of the Lok Sabha election, 2024. Most of the officials engaged in election duty have to travel to remote places and cover long distances in harsh conditions to carry out their duties in a smooth manner. As such, you are requested to kindly provide all requisite facilities provided by the Election Commission of India and also adequate security covered in respect of the officials engaged for smooth conduct of the Lok Sabha election."

