Loken Das assumes charge as NABARD CGM in Assam Regional Office

GUWAHATI: Loken Das has assumed charges as the Chief General Manager of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) in the Assam Regional Office on August 1, 2024. A postgraduate in Agricultural Extension from Assam Agricultural University, he was a recipient of the Junior Research Fellowship of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research on Agricultural Extension in 1994. He holds a postgraduate certificate in Business Management from XLRI. He is a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance and has completed the Advance Management Programme in Banking and Finance from the IIBF. He joined NABARD in 1996 and has worked in various capacities in Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Tripura, and the head office of NABARD before joining the Assam Regional Office. He had worked in different departments of NABARD related to the development of the farm sector, non-farm sector, business innovations, climate change, bank supervision, etc. and gained experience in credit planning, development, implementation, and monitoring of development projects related to agriculture, the non-farm sector, climate change, women empowerment, collectivisation of farmers, etc. He has the experience of working as a senior consultant at NABARD Consultancy Services. He served as the District Development Manager of NABARD in Darrang district of Assam from 2003 to 2012 and had gathered experience in credit planning, conceptualisation, and planning, execution, and monitoring of development interventions at the field level. He had facilitated financing of Small Tea Growers by banks, collectivisation of farmers, promotion of SHGs and SHG Federations, and developed the concept of “bari-proti-chakori” (bari meaning homestead), etc. during his tenure as District Development Manager, as stated in a press release.

