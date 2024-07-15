Assam: NABARD supports entrepreneurial sessions in Digboi

OUR Correspondent

DIGBOI: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) supported a 15-day-long session on the Livelihood and Enterprise Development Programme (LEDP) on “Advanced Cutting, Tailoring, and Fashion Designing” and the Micro Enterprise Development Programme (MEDP) on “Craft Bakery,” which concluded at Itakhuli in Tinsuka on Saturday afternoon. The programme was organized in a befitting manner by a local “WE FOR YOU,” with the objective of empowering local communities through skill development and entrepreneurial support. The district development manager of NABARD, Barun Biswas, emphasised in his key note address that the trainees should avail themselves of the opportunities, including the bank loans and other support required to kick-start their entrepreneurial ventures and achieve profitability. Biswas also encouraged the trainees to leverage online e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and ONDC to market their products. “The trainers, who have recently received training under the ONDC funded by NABARD and implemented by WE FOR YOU, would provide the necessary assistance to the desiring aspirants,” added Biswas. The ceremony witnessed the presence of other notable figures, including the lead district manager, Vishwanath Jha, and the director of the Rural Self Employment Training Institute, Suranjan Chatterjee. The assistant secretary of WE FOR YOU, Trinayan Gogoi, reiterated the organization ongoing commitment to supporting Self Help Group (SHG) members in the region. While Jha assured the participants of his support in addressing any issues related to obtaining loans, Chatterjee shared the various training activities available in the district, urging participants to take advantage of these opportunities.

