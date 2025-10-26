Lower Subansiri Hydroelectric Project: NHPC begins experimental production; AJYCP announces series of agitation  

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) has announced a series of agitations against the NHPC (National Hydroelectric Power Corporation) that has been implementing the Lower Subansiri Hydroelectric Project at Gerukamukh along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border. The Parishad alleged that, taking advantage of the people of Assam not being able to get out of the shock of the demise of Zubeen Garg, the NHPC has started to experiment with preliminary production of the hydro project.

Addressing the media here today, AJYCP president Palash Changmai said, “NHPC has to put on hold the construction work of the hydroelectric project till the authorities concerned ensure the safety of people and their property in the downstream. Every district committee of the AJYCP will submit a memorandum each to the President and the Prime Minister of India against the dam on October 28, 2025. On November 1, 2025, each district committee will stage a three-hour sit-in. On November 7, under the aegis of the Majuli, Dhemaji and Lakhimpur district committees, the Parishad will stage an economic blockade against NHPC. Transportation of food materials and medical services will remain exempted from the purview of the blockade.”

Changmai said that on June 28, 2025, the Parishad had staged a protest in front of the main gate of the NHPC office, leading the NHPC authorities to assure the Parishad that their top officials would hold a meeting with the AJYCP within 15 days. “However, already two months have elapsed, but NHPC hasn’t yet held any meeting with us. On August 23, we sent a reminder to the NHPC regarding the meeting. Unfortunately, NHPC has taken no measures as yet. Taking advantage of the crestfallen people of Assam seeking justice for Zubeen Garg, NHPC has started experimental production of power from the project. It is unfortunate.”

AJYCP general secretary Bijon Bayan said that NHPC took to falsehood and broke its own promise to hold a meeting with the AJYCP. NHPC will have to pay the price for it, he said.

