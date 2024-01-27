Arunachal: NHPC Leadership Tours Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project, Emphasizes Commitment to Timely Completion

ITANAGAR: In a significant development, RK Vishnoi, the Chairman and Managing Director of NHPC, recently led a high-level delegation to assess the progress of the 2,000 MW Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project (SLHEP) in Arunachal Pradesh. Accompanied by RP Goyal, Director of Finance, and RK Chaudhary, Director of Technical & Projects, the team conducted a comprehensive inspection of various under-construction sites, including the dam, powerhouse, and other critical locations.

During the tour, Rajendra Prasad, the Executive Director of the Subansiri Lower Project, provided a detailed briefing on the ongoing construction activities, highlighting achievements and addressing any potential challenges. CMD Vishnoi expressed his appreciation for the work accomplished thus far and reiterated NHPC's unwavering commitment to completing this ambitious project within the stipulated timeframe.

Following the on-site inspection, a Project Review Meeting was convened, bringing together CMD Vishnoi, major contractors involved in the construction, and key NHPC officials. The meeting served as a crucial platform to delve into the progress of construction activities, identify potential challenges, and ensure that the project adheres to its timeline.

Director of Finance Goyal, Director of Technical & Projects Chaudhary, Executive Directors from NHPC Corporate Office, and the Executive Director of the Subansiri Lower Project actively participated in the meeting. This gathering facilitated in-depth discussions on various aspects of the project, fostering collaboration among different departments to address any issues that may arise during the construction process.

The commitment to timely completion was a recurring theme throughout the meeting, underscoring NHPC's determination to successfully deliver the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project. The collaborative efforts of all stakeholders, including contractors and NHPC officials, were acknowledged as instrumental in overcoming challenges and ensuring smooth progress.

As NHPC continues to spearhead major hydroelectric initiatives, the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project stands as a testament to the organization's dedication to advancing sustainable energy solutions. The project not only contributes significantly to the region's power generation but also exemplifies the strategic vision of NHPC in driving forward crucial infrastructure projects for the nation's benefit.