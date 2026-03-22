LPG Crisis in Guwahati: Residents Report Booking Failures, Black Market Prices Hit Rs 4,000

A widening gap between official statements and everyday experience is fuelling frustration among LPG consumers in Guwahati.

While ministers and government sources continue to maintain that there is no LPG crisis in India, residents across the city say they are unable to book cylinders — with gas agencies reportedly citing lack of stock as the reason.

The disconnect has left many questioning what is actually happening with LPG supply on the ground.

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