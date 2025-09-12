LPG black marketing rampant in Digboi and Margherita

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: Illegal storage and transportation of domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders is thriving across Tinsukia district, with black-market operations reported in Digboi, Pengaree, Bordumsa, and Philobari. The widespread malpractice has sparked grave safety concerns and raised questions about the role of the Food and Civil Supplies Department and AOD-managed marketing, vigilance, and safety departments.

According to official correspondence, there are only six valid and authorized LPG distributors under Margherita co-district and just one authorized distributor in Digboi.

Ironically, however, uncountable illegal units continue to stock and sell LPG consignments across the district, operating from residences, petty shops, and unauthorized godowns.

Reports suggest that cylinders from Petro Gas Agency, the sole authorized distributor in Digboi, are often moved in private and rental vehicles to unauthorized vendors, who later sell them at inflated rates. Consumers are being forced to pay extra Rs 50 to Rs 200 per cylinder, and in some cases, like Philobari, as high as Rs 1,000 per cylinder.

Dilip Talukdar, Divisional LPG Sales Head, Tinsukia, talking to The Sentinel said, “Storing and transporting LPG cylinders from godowns without permission and proper safety measures is unlawful. Selling consignments from residences and shops is unauthorized and punishable under law.

Residents have demanded urgent intervention and greater accountability, warning that unchecked illegal storage and transport of LPG cylinders in residential and vulnerable areas could lead to a catastrophic disaster.

