MAC and SKAC Elections: 240 of 257 MAC Nominations Valid, All SKAC Papers Accepted

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The nomination papers filed by candidates for the ensuing General Elections to the Mising Autonomous Council (MAC) and Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council (SKAC), scheduled to be held on November 30, were scrutinised yesterday.

Out of a total of 163 nomination papers filed for the SKAC, 163 were accepted. Of these, 130 nomination papers have been declared valid. However, no candidate's nomination paper has been rejected.

Meanwhile, out of a total of 257 nomination papers filed for the MAC elections, 240 were accepted. Of these, 196 nomination papers have been declared valid, while one nomination paper has been rejected.

As per district-wise details, for the SKAC elections, 19 nomination papers in Dhemaji, 51 in Dibrugarh, 7 in Golaghat, 13 in Jorhat, 12 in Lakhimpur, 5 in Sivasagar and 23 in Tinsukia have been declared valid.

Similarly, for the MAC elections, 8 nomination papers in Biswanath, 67 in Dhemaji, 6 in Dibrugarh, 26 in Golaghat, 8 in Jorhat, 41 in Lakhimpur, 22 in Majuli, 8 in Sivasagar, 4 in Sonitpur and 6 in Tinsukia have been declared valid.