MAC and SKAC Elections: 431 Candidates File Nominations for 72 Constituencies

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The process of filing nominations for the 2026 General Elections to the Mising Autonomous Council (MAC) and the Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council (SKAC), scheduled to be held on November 30, concluded on November 10. A total of 268 candidates filed their nomination papers for the 40 constituencies of the Mising Autonomous Council. Similarly, 163 candidates filed their nominations for the 32 constituencies of the Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council.

It may be mentioned that a total of 6,35,493 electors will exercise their franchise in the Mising Autonomous Council elections across 1,032 polling stations in 40 constituencies. Of the 40 constituencies, 28 are reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates and seven for women, while five are open to candidates belonging to all categories. Similarly, a total of 1,63,966 electors will exercise their franchise in the Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council elections across 337 polling stations in 32 constituencies. Of these, 25 constituencies are reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates and six for women, while one is open to candidates belonging to all categories.

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