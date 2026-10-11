Mahalaya Chants Fill Assam's Streets, Heralding Durga Puja Festivities

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The streets of Assam came alive with devotion and anticipation on Saturday as people stepped out in the early hours of the morning to mark Mahalaya, heralding the arrival of Goddess Durga and setting the tone for the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations.

In Guwahati, Pandu Ghat witnessed an early-morning gathering of devotees and residents who came to soak in the spiritual atmosphere and welcome the goddess. For many regular visitors, Mahalaya is more than a ritual; it is an annual reminder of cherished traditions, childhood memories and the excitement surrounding the state's biggest festival.

"I come here every day, and I feel excited to come here every year. I am looking forward to the Puja. I come here to experience the feeling of Maa's arrival," a local resident at Pandu Ghat said.

The sentiment was echoed by residents across the city, with the arrival of Mahalaya bringing a renewed sense of anticipation as households and neighbourhoods prepared for the days of festivities ahead.

A resident of Ganeshguri said, "Mahalaya marks the beginning of the festive season for us. The moment we hear the traditional Mahalaya chants, it feels as though Maa Durga is on her way. There is a different kind of excitement in the air, and we start counting the days until Puja."

Mahalaya, observed on the last day of Pitru Paksha, marks the transition to Devi Paksha and is traditionally associated with the invocation of Goddess Durga. The early-morning recitation of Mahishasura Mardini, with its stirring chants and devotional music, remains an integral part of the occasion for generations of Assamese households.

Also Read: Mahalaya: Tradition, belief and spiritual significance