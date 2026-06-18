Major eviction drive near Guwahati airport; 50 alleged encroachments demolished

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: The Kamrup Metropolitan district administration on Monday carried out a major eviction drive in the Mirzapur locality near Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA), demolishing around 50 shops and commercial establishments allegedly constructed on agricultural land.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of revenue officials with the assistance of police personnel and security forces. Authorities deployed bulldozers during the drive to remove the structures.

According to district administration sources, the establishments had been illegally constructed on land designated for agricultural purposes and were being used for commercial activities in violation of existing land-use regulations. Officials stated that they undertook the eviction to enforce land-use norms and clear commercial encroachments from agricultural land.

The drive triggered strong reactions from local traders and residents, with several affected business owners alleging that their establishments had been operating for years on periodically renewed leasehold land. Some shop owners claimed that authorities demolished the structures without providing adequate prior notice or sufficient time to arrange relocation or alternative business premises.

The affected traders said the eviction had severely disrupted their livelihoods, leaving several families without their primary source of income. Local residents and business owners also expressed dissatisfaction over the action, stating that years of investment and effort had been wiped out within a matter of hours.

However, district administration sources maintained that the operation was carried out as part of efforts to ensure compliance with land-use regulations and protect agricultural land from unauthorised commercial occupation.

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