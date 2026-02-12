Fire at Simaluguri dumping ground disrupts public life in Nazira

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Public life was severely disrupted on Wednesday evening after a fire reportedly broke out at the Simaluguri Municipal Board’s dumping ground along the banks of the Dikhow River near Masterchuk in Luthuri village.

According to local residents, municipal authorities allegedly set fire to accumulated waste at the site in what many have described as an “irresponsible and reckless” act. Thick plumes of smoke quickly spread across Luthuri village and drifted over the river into Nazira town, engulfing large areas and causing significant inconvenience to the public.

Residents reported breathing difficulties and discomfort due to the polluted smoke. Several people, including the elderly and children, struggled with respiratory issues as the smoke blanketed the region. The incident has sparked widespread condemnation, with residents criticizing the municipality for its handling of waste disposal. Citizens have demanded immediate administrative intervention and called for strict action against those responsible. They have also urged authorities to adopt safer and environmentally responsible waste management practices to prevent similar incidents in the future.

