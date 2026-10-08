Major reshuffle in Assam Police; Over 35 police officers transferred

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Police on Tuesday effected a major reshuffle, transferring more than 35 officers of various ranks, including deputy commissioners of police and battalion commandants. According to the transfer notification, Mahato Amitkumar Sidhiprasad has been posted as Senior SP (Security-I) to the Chief Minister, replacing Utpal Bayan, who will take over as DCP (Border), Guwahati Police Commissionerate.

Nirmal Baishya, Commandant of the 23rd Assam Police Battalion (APBn), Siloni, has been transferred as Deputy Director, Fire and Emergency Services, Guwahati. He will be replaced by Ananda Tokbi, Commandant of the 6th Assam Commando Battalion (Urban Ops and Law and Order), Sadiya.

Geetanjali Doley, Commandant of the 15th APBn, Sribhumi, has been posted as DCP (Protocol), Guwahati Police Commissionerate, replacing Iftakhar Ali, who has been transferred as SSP (FRRO), Barpeta.

Deborshi Choudhury, Additional SP (HQ), Biswanath, will take over as Commandant of the 15th APBn, while Amit Raj Choudhury, ASP (HQ), Bajali, has been posted as Additional SP (HQ), Biswanath.

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