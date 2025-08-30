Make centenary plan a people’s movement befitting the maestro’s stature: Assam CM

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma directed the Cultural Affairs Department to work in close coordination with other stakeholders to ensure successful implementation of the birth centenary plan of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, making it a people’s movement befitting the stature of the legendary maestro.

The Chief Minister today chaired the second meeting of the core committee for the yearlong celebration of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s Birth Centenary at Lok Sewa Bhawan here today and discussed several planned initiatives for the celebrations beginning on September 8, 2025.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the main centenary event on September 13 to honour the Bard of the Brahmaputra.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with his cabinet colleagues, senior officers and core committee members of the yearlong celebration of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s birth centenary, reviewed the preparations lined up for the celebrations.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister took note of the progress of various initiatives and programmes being planned to honour the life, works, and legacy of the music maestro. He emphasized the importance of ensuring that the centenary celebrations should reflect Dr Hazarika’s immense contributions to Indian music, culture, and society.

The Chief Minister thanked the Government of Arunachal Pradesh through its Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who was also present in the meeting, for taking the initiative of celebrating Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s birth centenary at Roing in Arunachal Pradesh as well. He said in the meeting that as a part of the celebration of the birth centenary, the foundation stone for a museum in the memory of Dr Bhupen Hazarika will also be laid.

