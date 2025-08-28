Assam: 100-Rupee Commemorative Coin on Bhupen Hazarika

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Union Ministry of Finance has issued the official gazette notification for the issuance of a 100-rupee commemorative coin on the special occasion of the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika. Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “It’s a timeless recognition for Dr. Bhupen Hazarika. Gratitude to the Prime Minister for always giving Sudhakanth the due recognition he deserves and for making his centenary celebration even more special.”

