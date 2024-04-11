Make Siksha Setu error-free and implement: Sadou Asom Sanmilito Sikshak Mancha

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Sadou Asom Sanmilito Sikshak Mancha (SASSM) met the directors of elementary and secondary education yesterday and raised the demand for putting on hold the use of Siksha Setu until the authorities find a remedy for the anomalies associated with the app.

The teachers' body met the two directors yesterday separately. SASSM is a conglomerate of 12 teachers' organizations in the state.

In a statement issued to the media today, SASSM secretary Utpal Chakravarty said, "Besides raising the anomalies in the Siksha Setu App, we have also expressed the problems we have to face while complying with various orders and directives issued by higher-ups in the Education Department. We told the two directors in clear terms that the orders should come from departmental heads. In the event of not following the orders, the authorities should take action according to the rules. However, the threat to cut salaries associated with an order does not augur well."

Chakravarty said, "The tablets given to the schools under the Siksha Setu App are anomalous. Even though the tablets are shown as 4G ones, they are actually 3G tablets that take a long time to open. We made it clear that the directive for informing the authorities through the app 24 hours before taking any emergency leave is an impractical proposition. Emergency leave is time off from work for unforeseen emergencies that require immediate attention. How will an employee always know the occurrence of an emergency situation 24 hours before an incident? We want the authorities to remove the anomalies in the app and implement it by taking the teachers into confidence."

On the order for the submission of utilization certificates soon after releasing funds at the fag-end of the financial year, Chakravarty said, "This practice on the part of the government will compels a section of school heads to adopt corrupt practices. The department should release funds well ahead of time to let the school authorities spend the amounts and submit utilization certificates on time."

The delegation also urged the department to supply uniforms and textbooks for students who took admission late.

Also Read: Ranoj Pegu Reacts to Teachers' Non-cooperation on the Siksha Setu App (sentinelassam.com)