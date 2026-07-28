Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi Express Concern over Assam Floods

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi have expressed concern over the flood situation in Assam and urged the Central and State governments to intensify rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts in the affected areas.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and said his thoughts were with the lakhs of people affected by the floods. He stressed the need for a robust and permanent flood management mechanism, prioritising scientific prevention, early warning systems, resilient infrastructure and effective rehabilitation to reduce the impact of recurring floods. Kharge said nearly 10 lakh people across 25 districts had been affected and at least 68 people had lost their lives. Expressing solidarity with families who had lost their homes, livelihoods, crops and livestock, he called for the immediate release of substantial assistance from the PM-CARES Fund and adequate compensation for those affected.

The Congress president also questioned the BJP’s commitments made in its 2016 Vision Document and during the 2021 Assembly election campaign to make Assam flood-free within five years. Alleging that the “double-engine government” had failed to establish a comprehensive flood control, erosion management and rehabilitation system, he said the state required a scientific strategy based on modern early warning systems, stronger embankments, wetland restoration and climate-resilient infrastructure. Kharge also appealed to Congress leaders, workers and volunteers to extend all possible assistance to flood-affected people during the ongoing crisis.

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