Man arrested for murder near Kamakhya in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Police arrested a man for allegedly murdering his friend after a violent altercation in the Amartal area near Naharbari, close to Kamakhya.

The deceased was identified as Rupam Das, whose body was recovered under suspicious circumstances earlier on Thursday. Local residents alerted the police after noticing the body.

Police investigation revealed that the death stemmed from a fight between two friends. The accused, identified as Rahul Pathak, a native of Barpeta currently residing in the Kamakhya area, was arrested in connection with the case.

According to police, Rahul allegedly assaulted Rupam with a bamboo stick and a car key, inflicting fatal injuries. Police said the accused allegedly beat and stabbed the victim during the attack. Sources said Rupam was engaged in the car business and frequently stayed away from home at night. Local residents alleged that the accused was often under the influence of narcotic substances, although police have not officially confirmed the claim.

Police are continuing their investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to the murder.

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