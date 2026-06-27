Rangia Court Sentences Man to Life Imprisonment in 2015 Murder Case

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: In a landmark judgment, the Additional District and Session Judge of Rangia, Mukul Chetia, sentenced one Bipul Boro of Baredola village under Baihata Chariali PS of Kamrup district to life in prison in connection with the murder of a day labourer, Bhadreswar Rajbongshi of Kendua village, on March 26, 2015.

According to the Additional Public Prosecutor Debojit Saikia, there was a tussle between the two over some monetary transactions. Bipul Baro called Bhadreswar Rajbongshi to the house of one Nayanmani Baro and attacked him with an iron rod, leading to his demise. Judge Mukul Chetia also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000, non-payment of which would lead to an additional prison sentence of one month.

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