Barpeta Police Arrest Four in Connection with Rs 8.45 Lakh Theft at Instakart Hub

A CORRESPONDENT

BARPETA: Barpeta police have arrested four persons in connection with a major theft at the Instakart Services Pvt. Ltd. hub at Sundaridia, where cash amounting to Rs 8,45,838 was stolen earlier this week.

According to police, Jagannath Basumatary, Hub In-charge of Instakart Services Pvt. Ltd., lodged an FIR on October 14, alleging that after 2:00 am on October 12, unidentified miscreants broke open the rear window and iron grill of the hub and decamped with two cash lockers containing a total of Rs 8,45,838.

During the investigation into the theft, police arrested four accused from different locations. They have been identified as Sudip Biswas (41 years) of Dakhin Masuwa Gaon under Barpeta Road police station, Amzed Ali (29 years) of Aagmandia under Baghbar police station in Barpeta district, Nishikanta Siddha (34 years) of Jyoti Nagar under Goalpara police station, and Anesur Paramanik of Bhaluk Dubi in Goalpara district. Police have so far recovered one Bolero vehicle, two broken cash lockers, and Rs 70,000 in cash believed to be linked to the theft. Efforts are continuing to recover the remaining stolen money and to ascertain whether any other persons were involved in the crime.

Also Read: Four Men Arrested in Guwahati for Alleged Cattle Theft Captured on CCTV