Man arrested with Yaba tablets worth Rs 10 Lakh in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Police seized a large quantity of banned Yaba tablets valued at around Rs 10 lakh during an anti-narcotics operation near the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) in Guwahati and arrested one person.

The operation was carried out by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of West Guwahati Police in coordination with Gorchuk Police Station under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Azara. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the police launched a raid in the ISBT area.

During the operation, police recovered 1,000 Yaba tablets weighing around 105 grams. Officials estimated the market value of the seized contraband at approximately Rs 10 lakh.

The accused, identified as Moharram Ali, a resident of Borgaon in Boko, was arrested in connection with the seizure. Police have registered a case and initiated further investigation to trace the source and intended destination of the narcotics.

Also read: Government Railway Police (GRP) arrests passenger with 5,800 suspected Yaba tablets