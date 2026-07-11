Government Railway Police (GRP) arrests passenger with 5,800 suspected Yaba tablets

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A passenger travelling on the Aronai Express was arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Guwahati Railway Station on Thursday after police allegedly found him in possession of 5,800 suspected Yaba tablets during a routine checking operation.

According to officials, the seizure was made around 8 am during a checking drive conducted by a GRP team inside the general coach of the Aronai Express at Platform No. 1 of Guwahati Railway Station. The accused has been identified as Fundarei Mayung Taris Khan, son of Naseeruddin and a resident of Mayang village in Imphal West district of Manipur. During the search, police recovered three bundles containing a total of 29 packets of suspected Yaba tablets. Each packet reportedly contained 200 tablets, taking the total number of tablets seized to 5,800. The total net weight of the seized contraband was 551 grams, excluding the weight of the plastic packaging. Officials said police seized the suspected narcotic substance in accordance with legal procedures. Following the recovery, police took the accused into custody and registered a case under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the consignment, its intended destination and whether the accused was part of a larger drug trafficking network. Police said efforts were on to identify other persons involved in the case and trace the supply chain behind the seized consignment.

Also Read: Gold worth around Rs 3 crore seized at New Bongaigaon station in joint GRP–RPF operation