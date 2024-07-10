Man assaulted for ‘splashing water’ while driving in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A youth named Nitul Deka was assaulted on Monday afternoon by a gang of four youths after they accused him of splashing water on them. The incident took place in the Basistha locality of the city.

The victim mentioned that while he was driving his vehicle bearing registration number AS 01 EM 0791 on the Basishtha Borpathar road, four youths followed him and later blocked his way and attacked him. The police arrived at the location later and identified two of the assailants as Bornil and Navajit. Nitul Deka was moved to a hospital, and an investigation was initiated.

Also Read: Guwahati: Man Publicly Assaulted By A Group of Women In Hatigaon (sentinelassam.com)