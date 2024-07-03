Guwahati: Man Publicly Assaulted By A Group of Women In Hatigaon

GUWAHATI: In a shocking incident, a group of five women assaulted a man in the Hatigaon area of Guwahati.
The dramatic turn of events took place on Tuesday and the situation escalated so much so that a sizable crowd of onlookers were attracted by it.
As per sources, the quarrel unfolded when the man was confronted by the women. The dispute took a violent turn as the group of women suddenly attacked the man physically.
The local police were informed about this scuffle, following which, the cops arrived at the scene to take stock of the situation.
They intervened in the matter and nabbed three of the women involved in the attack, along with another man who also assisted the culprits in assaulting the victim. However, two other women who were also involved in it vanished from the spot before the cops could detain them.
A Maruti Suzuki Alto car which was allegedly used by the women was also seized by the police.
The exact reason behind this assault is yet to be determined. The victim has claimed that he was blackmailed by the women for a hefty amount of Rs 50,000. Further investigation is going on.
This despicable incident has shaken the local community to its core and has caused quite a stir among the local residents.
Meanwhile, in a spine-chilling incident that unfolded earlier last month, a cab driver brutally assaulted a man over a fare dispute in Guwahati, inflicting severe injuries to the victim.
The injured individual had been identified as Saranga Baruah. He had booked the cab bearing registration number AS 01 RC 2822 through Rapido from Kalyani Nagar in Kahilipara area at around 11 pm.
The brawl unfolded when Baruah handed a Rs 500 note to the driver for a fare of Rs 154 upon reaching the destination.
However, the cab driver got furious after the passenger did not pay him the exact change and instead demanded the exact amount.
This dispute led to a verbal spat between the duo, which unfortunately took an ugly turn as it escalated so much so that the cab driver going by the name of Basir Ahmed, pulled out an iron rod from the back of his car and hit the victim on his head. The impact of the strike made Baruah stumble on the ground.
Thereafter, Ahmed snatched the Rs 500 note from Baruah and drove away, leaving the latter injured on the pavement.
