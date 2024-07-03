Guwahati: Man Publicly Assaulted By A Group of Women In Hatigaon

GUWAHATI: In a shocking incident, a group of five women assaulted a man in the Hatigaon area of Guwahati.

The dramatic turn of events took place on Tuesday and the situation escalated so much so that a sizable crowd of onlookers were attracted by it.

As per sources, the quarrel unfolded when the man was confronted by the women. The dispute took a violent turn as the group of women suddenly attacked the man physically.

The local police were informed about this scuffle, following which, the cops arrived at the scene to take stock of the situation.