Man detained after child abduction attempt in Guwahati city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A man was taken into custody by Paltan Bazar Police on Tuesday following allegations that he had attempted to abduct a 10-year-old boy in the Ulubari area of the city.

The incident unfolded near B. Borooah College, where passers-by and local residents apprehended the suspect, identified as Pradip Das, and handed him over to the police after suspecting that he had tried to take away a Class IV student of DAV School, Ulubari.

Residents claimed that the man had allegedly approached the child and tried to entice him with chocolates. According to accounts circulating in the locality, the boy managed to free himself and run away, after which the suspect allegedly pursued him.

People in the area intervened and detained the man before alerting the police. The child's parents, from Chola Para, later reached the spot and took their son home.

The incident created anxiety among residents, with some alleging that the man had posed as a beggar before approaching the child. According to investigators, the detained individual was a resident of Barpeta district and was believed to be a beggar.

Officers said they reached the location after receiving information about a gathering of people and immediately began examining the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police said the inquiry remained in progress and further investigation would determine the sequence of events that led to the allegations and the man's detention.

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