Guwahati Rehab Centre Owner Arrested Over Alleged Assault on Patients

Guwahati - In a deeply disturbing development, Bornali Baishya, the owner of a Guwahati-based rehabilitation centre, Shristi Wellness Home, has been arrested. The arrest was made after Assam Rehab Association filed a formal complaint at Dispur Police Station made. There were serious allegations of physical assault on patients under her care.

Rehabilitation centres are meant to be safe spaces where vulnerable youth can rebuild their lives away from the grip of addiction. But incidents like this expose a harsh reality. Some of these institutions may be exploiting the very individuals they claim to protect.

Authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the case, and police sources confirm that several victims have come forward with disturbing testimonies. The incident underscores an urgent need for strict monitoring and regulation of rehabilitation centres, especially those catering to young people battling substance abuse.

Assam has seen a worrying rise in addiction among its youth, and the trust between families and rehab institutions is crucial in tackling this crisis. This incident, however, has shaken that faith.