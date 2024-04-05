Man dies in accident on National Highway in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: An elderly man died in an accident on the newly opened Beharbari flyover on the National Highway on Thursday. The victim was identified as 65-year-old Nur Bahadur Bhandari from Kokrajhar. Bystanders mentioned that a hit-and-run incident involving an unidentified vehicle led to the incident. Although the victim was moved to GMCH, he later succumbed to his injuries.

