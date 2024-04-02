Assam: Tragic Road Accident Claims Life of Class 10 Student in Assam's Kamrup District

ASSAM: In a shocking incident which occured recently, a student of Class 10 named Ardid Krishnadev lost his life after being hit by a speeding car in Kamrup district of Assam. The incident happened on Tuesday morning in Nanara area. As per reports the young student was going to school. The accident was fatal that resulted to his instant death.



Krishnadev’s untimely death has left a shock in the community and created a wave of grief among locals and passers-by. Post the accident, angry residents blocked the road demanding justice and strict enforcement of traffic rules. Hence the police were informed soon to intervene into the matter and deal with the situation.



The tragic incident once again sparkles the grave need for increased safety measures on the roads. The alarming statistics that came to the limelights also reflects a disturbing trend of fatal and catastrophically injured accidents. Reportedly in the last year, a total of 3,298 persons died due to road accidents out of which 5,910 were injured in 7,432 cases in the state of Assam.



With the advent of the year 2024 there was no escape to be found this grim reality. On February a total of 300 people have had their heartbroken resulting a total of 621 fatal accidents. In addition to that 507 individuals have already been injured this year, highlighting the continuing danger of unsafe road conditions and reckless driving



The loss of young Krishnadeva is a sign of the frequent occurance of such road accidents. As the local residents also mourn the loss of life of a promising teenager, the officials stressed that strict traffic enforcement is to be implemented for the prevention of such activities and measures for efforts must be undertaken in order to ensure for travelers have doubled the security. Only through collective vigilance and collective action can such tragedies be prevented in the future.